Adobe launches AI suite for corporate clients as competition heats up

April 20 : Adobe launched a suite of artificial intelligence tools on Monday to help corporate clients automate and personalize digital marketing functions, in a bid to fend off competition from autonomous tools offered by startups such as Anthropic.

A selloff in software stocks, sparked by the rise of AI tools that can automate a growing number of human tasks, is pressuring firms like Adobe and its peers, as investors weigh the threat from offerings by Anthropic and OpenAI.

Shares of Adobe were up 2.2 per cent in morning trading. As of last close, the stock has fallen about 30 per cent so far this year.

Adobe said the new suite, dubbed CX Enterprise, uses AI agents to help businesses manage how they interact with customers.

The design software maker is also teaming up with several technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Anthropic, OpenAI and Nvidia, to ensure its new AI system works across different platforms.

Anthropic on Friday unveiled Claude Design, an experimental feature that allows users to create visuals such as prototypes, slide decks and one-page documents using its chatbot.