Adobe nears $1.9 billion deal for software provider Semrush, WSJ reports

Photoshop maker Adobe is nearing a $1.9 billion deal to acquire software platform Semrush, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adobe is set to pay $12 per share for the company, according to the report. That represents a premium of around 77.5 per cent to Semrush's closing price on Tuesday. Semrush shares jumped 69 per cent in premarket trading following the report.

A deal could be finalized as soon as Wednesday, the report said, adding that the talks could still fall apart.

Adobe and Semrush did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.