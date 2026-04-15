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Adobe releases AI assistant for creative tools, says it will work with Anthropic's Claude
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Adobe releases AI assistant for creative tools, says it will work with Anthropic's Claude

Adobe releases AI assistant for creative tools, says it will work with Anthropic's Claude

Signage for Adobe is displayed at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail's Big Show, in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

15 Apr 2026 09:03PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 12:48AM)
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Source: Reuters
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