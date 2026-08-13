Adyen lifts 2026 revenue outlook after strong first half

Aug 13 : Adyen, the Dutch firm that handles payments for Spotify and Microsoft, raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Thursday as it continued to win more customers and invest in its payments technology.

Adyen now expects net revenue to grow between 21 per cent and 23 per cent in 2026, compared with a previous range of 20 per cent to 22 per cent.

Half-year adjusted core earnings reached €641.5 million, against analysts' estimate of €647.2 million, reflecting higher costs from its recent acquisitions.

Adyen has continued to expand after the pandemic-driven shift towards online shopping accelerated the adoption of digital payments, competing with PayPal and Stripe in North America. The company's success is rooted in its integrated technology platform and a pricing model that can lower merchants' payment costs as transaction volumes rise.

Net revenue in the six months to June grew 21 per cent year-on-year to €1.30 billion ($1.50 billion). Analysts polled by Visible Alpha had expected net revenue growth of 20.69 per cent on a constant-currency basis to €1.29 billion.

($1 = 0.8678 euros)