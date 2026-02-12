Adyen's soft payment volume overshadows revenue growth, shares tumble 15%

Feb 12 : Dutch payments processor Adyen's revenue grew by more than a fifth in the second half of 2025, but weaker than expected transaction volumes and a cautious guidance, seen as signs of slowing momentum, sent its shares falling 15 per cent on Thursday.

The company's processed volumes of 745 billion euros ($885 billion) rose 19 per cent in the second half, but fell short of market expectations which stood at 771 billion euros, according to analysts from KBC Securities, though they said higher fees per transaction partially offset the shortfall.

The results and outlook "might not be enough to turn around the very negative sentiment on the payment sector we have seen recently", the analysts said in a note to investors.

Adyen, which processes card and digital wallet payments for companies like Uber and H&M, said its net revenue grew 21 per cent on a constant currency basis to 1.27 billion euros in the July-December period.

It forecast revenue growth of 20-22 per cent for 2026, and said it expected its core profit margin to be above 55 per cent by 2028, compared with 53 per cent last year.

The Amsterdam-based company continued to gain ground in unified commerce, processing 173 billion euros worth of transactions through in-store terminals in the second half of the year, up 26 per cent from a year earlier, as it expanded partnerships with key clients including Starbucks and Uber.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)