Ahead of SpaceX IPO, Musk says AI satellites will use mostly existing technology

June 8 : SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that building orbital AI data centers is not a difficult engineering challenge as the company prepares for its blockbuster IPO this week.

The billionaire said that much of the required technology already exists in its current Starlink satellite network.

"Part of what we want to convey here is that there is not some magic that is necessary, that doesn't exist," Elon Musk said in a video discussion released by the company.

"A lot of this is technology we've already made for the Starlink V3 satellites. We don't think this is a super hard problem compared to the things we already do."

The comments come as investors scrutinize SpaceX's plans for orbital AI data centers, a key element of the company's long-term growth narrative ahead of an initial public offering expected to value the company at about $1.75 trillion.

Musk and SpaceX engineer Ian Dahl outlined plans for AI satellites that would operate as computing nodes in orbit, powered by solar energy and cooled by radiating heat into space.

The company argues that placing computing infrastructure in orbit could help overcome some of the power constraints increasingly facing terrestrial AI data centers.

According to the presentation, the first proposed AI satellite would generate about 150 kilowatts of peak power and 120 kilowatts of sustained compute power.

Musk said that is roughly comparable to a single Nvidia GB300 AI server rack, which typically consumes around 140 kilowatts at peak power.

SpaceX said the satellites would rely heavily on technologies already being deployed in its next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, including solar arrays and thermal-management systems.

Dahl described the spacecraft as being simpler than Starlink satellites because they would not require the large phased-array antennas used for broadband communications.

The company said Starship's fully reusable design would eventually allow it to launch the large volumes of solar panels, radiators and computer chips needed to scale orbital computing.

Musk said SpaceX expects its AI satellite factory in Bastrop, Texas, to reach meaningful production volumes by the end of next year.

The orbital computing initiative forms part of a broader strategy to position SpaceX not only as a launch and satellite communications company but also as a major AI infrastructure provider as it enters public markets.