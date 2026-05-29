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AI can boost Italy's weak labour productivity, central bank chief says
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AI can boost Italy's weak labour productivity, central bank chief says

AI can boost Italy's weak labour productivity, central bank chief says

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta attends the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Stresa, Italy May 24, 2024. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

29 May 2026 04:39PM
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ROME, May 29 : Artificial intelligence can significantly boost Italy's weak labour productivity, the country's central bank governor Fabio Panetta said on Friday.

• Panetta was speaking at the Bank of Italy's annual assembly.

• He said under a slow-adoption scenario, AI could increase Italian productivity by 0.2 per centage points per year, and could raise it by more than one point per year assuming rapid and wide adoption.

• To support AI innovation, Italy needs to strengthen venture capital and private equity industries, he said.

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• Currently, 30 per cent of Italian firms use AI, but only around 5 per cent use it intensively, Panetta noted.

• The uptake of AI in Italy is low by international standards and public action is needed to increase it, he added.

• The Bank of Italy is in touch with leading global developers of AI technology and has recently launched talks with banks on its adoption, Panetta said.

Source: Reuters
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