AI cloud firm Nscale files for US IPO

Sept 18 : AI cloud firm Nscale filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Friday.

The fall IPO season has kicked off on a shaky note as surging bond yields and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle weigh on investor sentiment.

The London-based company plans to sell new shares in the offering.

Founded in 2024, Nscale's cloud platform provides infrastructure, including compute, power and data centers, and software for training and running AI.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead bookrunners. Nscale will list on the NYSE under the symbol "NSCL."