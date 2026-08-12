Logo
Logo

Business

AI code review platform CodeRabbit valued at $1.5 billion in latest funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AI code review platform CodeRabbit valued at $1.5 billion in latest funding round

AI code review platform CodeRabbit valued at $1.5 billion in latest funding round

Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Aug 2026 09:17PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2026 10:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 12 : AI code review startup CodeRabbit said on Wednesday it had raised $143 million in a funding round that valued it at $1.5 billion.

The round was co-led by Atomico and Smash Capital, with participation from new investors including BMW i Ventures, Datadog and Hirtle Callaghan.

Investors were betting that the rapid adoption of AI coding tools and vibe coding would increase demand for software monitoring and code fixes as firms grappled with a surge in AI-generated code.

CodeRabbit helps developers improve code quality and work more efficiently. It also explains the impact of each change and monitors production code for vulnerabilities and maintainability risks.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The latest funding comes less than a year after CodeRabbit's $60 million Series B round. Luca Eisenstecken, partner at venture capital firm Atomico, will join the company's board.

"As AI becomes critical infrastructure for the global economy, organisations will increasingly need independent governance layers that can validate software regardless of which model produced it," said Eisenstecken.

San Francisco-headquartered CodeRabbit has recently opened an office in London and plans to expand further in Europe, as well as enter Japan and other Asian markets.

The funding also comes as increasingly capable AI models enable more sophisticated cyberattacks, prompting companies to strengthen their security, examine more code for vulnerabilities and take steps to prevent attacks.

CodeRabbit said it conducts more than 2 million code reviews a week and has more than 17,000 customers including Nvidia, BMW, JFrog, Trivago, Adyen and Indeed.

CodeRabbit also plans to invest more than $10 million over the next 12 months to keep its AI code review and agent capabilities free for open-source projects and maintainers.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement