AI darling Palantir's bull run stalls despite strong revenue forecast

Palantir Technologies fell more than 8.3 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday, as another strong quarterly update from the company failed to extend its record-breaking rally, setting it on track for its worst single-day loss since mid-August.

The company, which has more than doubled in value this year, forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday, driven by a rapid AI adoption boosting demand for its data analytics services.

The company's stock has been riding on its strong relationship with the U.S. government after it won a slew of contracts, including using Palantir's data and AI technology in defence work.

Its shares are up more than 170 per cent so far this year, after having surged around 1,000 per cent in the past two years, sharply outpacing tech firms including Big Tech and AI giants Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

Palantir has emerged as a retail favorite over the years, with daily retail cash turnover of about $302 million as of last close, the third highest among U.S.-listed shares that Vanda Track Research monitors.

If current losses hold, the company is set to erase around $41 billion from its market value.

Palantir trades at nearly 250 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared with AI chip frontrunner Nvidia's 33 and Microsoft's 29.92