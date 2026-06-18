AI lab Odyssey valued at $1.45 billion in latest funding round

June 17 : AI lab Odyssey said on Wednesday it has raised $310 million in a funding round that valued it at $1.45 billion.

The Series B round was led by Natural Capital, with participation from Amazon, AMD Ventures, GV, EQT, IQT and others.

“The last few years have seen major breakthroughs in scaling, interactivity, multimodality and physics accuracy, and the field is now advancing extremely quickly,” said Oliver Cameron, Co-founder and CEO of Odyssey.

Odyssey is an AI lab building systems that can learn to predict and interact with the world.