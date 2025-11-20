AI leader Nvidia forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Nov 19), betting on booming demand for its AI chips from cloud providers against the backdrop of widespread concerns of an artificial-intelligence bubble.

The results from the AI chip leader mark a defining moment for Wall Street, as global markets look to the chip designer to determine whether investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure expansion has resulted in a valuation bubble that potentially outpaces fundamentals.

The world's most valuable company said it expected fiscal fourth-quarter sales of US$65 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$61.66 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the AI market bellwether were up more than 4 per cent in extended trading. Ahead of the results, doubts had pushed Nvidia's shares down nearly 8 per cent in November, after a surge of 1,200 per cent in the past three years. The broader market has declined almost 3 per cent this month.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement. “The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.”

Sales in the data-centre segment, which accounts for a majority of Nvidia's revenue, grew to US$51.2 billion in the quarter ended Oct 26. Analysts expected sales of US$48.62 billion, according to LSEG data.

But some analysts noted that factors beyond Nvidia's control could impede its growth.