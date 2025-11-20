CNA Explains: What Nvidia's blockbuster results tell us about an AI bubble

SINGAPORE: Nvidia’s shares climbed on Wednesday (Nov 19) after posting solid quarterly profits and revenue that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

The closely watched results provided a pulse check amid concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble – and Nvidia’s earnings appear to have cooled worries, for now.

Was the talk of an AI bubble overblown, and what’s in store for Nvidia?

JENSEN HUANG QUELLS JITTERS

In a conference call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang seized the moment to push back against the sceptics.

“There’s been a lot of talk about an AI bubble. From our vantage point, we see something very different," Huang said.

“Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” he added, referring to the company’s most advanced chips.

He reiterated a forecast from last month that the company had US$500 billion in bookings for its advanced chips through 2026.

“The reason why developers love us is because we're literally everywhere," he added. "We're everywhere from cloud to on-premise to robotic systems, edge devices, PCs, you name it. One architecture. Things just work. It's incredible.”

Nvidia reported third-quarter profits of US$31.9 billion, up 65 per cent from the quarter a year ago.

Revenue climbed 62 per cent to US$57 billion.

The world’s most valuable company also predicted that its revenue for the fourth quarter will come in at about US$65 billion. That’s nearly US$3 billion above analysts' projections, in an indication that demand for its AI chips remains feverish.

NVIDIA'S RISE

Nvidia, founded in 1993, was already a leader in making GPUs, the components that generate images on a computer screen.

The Silicon Valley company later discovered that it could tailor GPUs from powering video games to helping train powerful AI systems.

When generative AI started to make headlines three years ago, fuelled by OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT, demand for Nvidia’s products skyrocketed.

Its top-of-the-line Blackwell range of chips, in particular, is highly sought after.