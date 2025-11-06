Nvidia's Huang warns China will 'win the AI race': Report

BEIJING: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang warned that China "is going to win" the race to develop next-generation artificial intelligence, urging Washington to speed up its efforts.

The head of the US chip giant told the Financial Times that Beijing's energy subsidies were boosting its drive to build cutting-edge semiconductors used to power AI technology.

"China is going to win the AI race," the British newspaper cited him as saying on Wednesday (Nov 5) at an event in London.

"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," he added in a statement posted on X by Nvidia.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's vital that America wins by racing ahead and winning developers worldwide."

The California-based Nvidia last week became the world's first US$5 trillion company, although its market cap has receded since then to around US$4.7 trillion.

Top-end Nvidia chips - used to train and power generative AI systems - are currently not sold in China due to US national security concerns and Chinese government bans.

Earlier this week the White House said it was still not interested in allowing Nvidia to sell its advanced Blackwell chip model in China.

The United States has cited the risk of giving China a military advantage as a reason for the block.