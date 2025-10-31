Commentary: Nvidia’s US$5 trillion valuation redefines what Big Tech means

NEW YORK: On Wednesday (Oct 29), just 112 days after becoming the first US$4 trillion company, Nvidia became the first US$5 trillion company.

It’s worth is more than 8 per cent of the S&P 500, but that’s just the start of it - the AI boost to the markets is built almost entirely off the back of use cases developed on Nvidia chips. The AI strategies of the biggest tech companies, like Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and others, rest on their ability to hurriedly acquire and deploy Nvidia’s hardware in their data centres. While some rivals are trying to develop their own alternatives, notes analyst group Wedbush, “there is only one chip in the world fuelling this AI Revolution … and it’s Nvidia.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the man they call the Godfather of AI, has spent this week reassuring the world he is not creating a bubble. On his balance sheet, at least, the money is becoming very real: half a trillion dollars expected in revenue over the next five quarters from bookings for its latest chips.

“This is quite extraordinary,” Huang said of the moment as he sought to emphasise the diversity of businesses Nvidia is powering. These go well beyond the humble chatbot. Its presentations this week have spanned self-driving cars with Uber and Lucid Motors, AI-enhanced cybersecurity with CrowdStrike; pharmaceutical research with Eli Lilly, and an expansion into the nascent but promising realm of quantum computing.