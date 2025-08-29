Commentary: China gets closer to finding its own Nvidia

HONG KONG: A new China-buys-China narrative is taking shape as Beijing steps up its tech rivalry with the United States. The world’s second-largest economy not only wants to build generative AI models, but power them with its own hardware, redrawing a supply chain dominated by Nvidia.

There certainly is an opening after Nvidia reportedly halted production related to its H20 AI chip tailor-made for the Chinese market. Beijing had told tech companies to stop buying them due to national security concerns. Last week, DeepSeek released an upgrade to its flagship V3 model to accommodate the next generation of homegrown chips.

Nvidia still dominates the supply chain with chips essential for the complicated work of training AI models. But as the industry evolves, a bigger market is in selling chips used for inference, which creates responses from pre-trained models and produces texts as well as images for people who use generative AI tools.

These chips are less complex. Nvidia’s H20 model sold in China, which US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said was “not even our third best”, is arguably more suited for this purpose.

So it’s not hard to imagine that over time, Chinese companies that design application-specific integrated circuits, which are less powerful but more cost-efficient and specialised, can close the performance gap with Nvidia.