Nvidia's strong forecast calms AI bubble jitters - for now

Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Nov 19) and CEO Jensen Huang touted blockbuster demand for its AI chips from giant cloud providers.

Shares of the AI market bellwether jumped 5 per cent in extended trading, setting up the company to add US$220 billion in market value.

The results calmed - at least temporarily - investor nerves frayed over concerns that an AI boom has outrun fundamentals. Global markets have looked to the chip designer to determine whether investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure expansion has resulted in an AI bubble.

Ahead of the results, doubts had pushed Nvidia's shares down nearly 8 per cent in November, after a surge of 1,200 per cent in the past three years. The broader market has declined almost 3 per cent this month.

"Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” Huang said in a statement. “The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.”

On a call with analysts, he said: "There's been a lot of talk about an AI bubble. From our vantage point, we see something very different."

The world's most valuable company said it expected fiscal fourth-quarter sales of US$65 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$61.66 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Nvidia's third-quarter sales rose 62 per cent, their first acceleration in seven quarters.

Sales in the data-centre segment, which accounts for a majority of Nvidia's revenue, grew to US$51.2 billion in the quarter ended Oct 26. Analysts expected sales of US$48.62 billion, according to LSEG data.

But some analysts said the earnings report may not be enough to quell AI bubble fears completely.

"The concern that AI infrastructure spending growth is not sustainable is not likely to ebb," said Stifel analyst Ruben Roy.

Cloud giants including Microsoft and Amazon are investing billions in AI data centres, and some investors have argued that these companies were artificially boosting earnings by extending the depreciable life of AI compute gear, such as Nvidia's chips.