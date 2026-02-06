AI is not a bubble, senior executive at Nvidia supplier Wistron says

TAIPEI, Feb 6 : Artificial intelligence is not a bubble, and 2026 AI-related order growth will be more than last year, Simon Lin, the chairman of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron, said on Friday.

"We believe AI really does help all industries, so I don't think it's a bubble; I think it will mark a new era. A new AI era is arriving," Lin, whose company is an Nvidia supplier, told reporters in Taipei.

Wistron's order situation is good up into 2027, and for this year growth will be "significant" compared with the prior year, he added.

The company said last year that its new U.S. manufacturing facilities for Nvidia would be ready in 2026 and the firm was in talks with other potential customers.

Volume production there will start in the first half of this year, Lin said.

Part of the facilities will be used by Nvidia to support its plan to build AI servers worth up to $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

The U.S. firm said last April it planned to build supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, partnering with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas.