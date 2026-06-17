AI startup Genspark valued at $2.6 billion in latest funding round

June 17 : Technology company Genspark.ai said on Wednesday it had raised $100 million in its extended funding round that valued it at $2.6 billion, underscoring strong investor appetite for AI companies developing workplace productivity tools.

The round was backed by existing investors including Sozo Ventures, Korea Mirae Asset and UpHonest Capital. The latest investment brings the Palo Alto, California-based company's total Series B financing to $485 million.

The funding comes as investors continue to pour money into AI startups developing tools aimed at automating workplace tasks and improving productivity.

Founded by former employees of Microsoft, Google, Meta , YouTube and Pinterest , Genspark operates an AI-powered workspace that uses multiple AI models to help users create presentations, financial models, software applications and other business deliverables.

"We believe the future of work will be built on AI systems that can understand context, coordinate across tools, and help teams execute from start to finish," Genspark CEO Eric Jing said in a statement.

"This financing gives us the ability to keep investing in that vision at scale."

The company has partnerships with major AI providers and cloud companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

The company said more than 6,000 business clients have signed up for its Genspark for Business platform within six months of its launch.

Genspark said it added $150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the first three months of 2026, on top of the $100 million ARR it generated since launching in April 2025.