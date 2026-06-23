AI startup Reflection signs computing power deal with SpaceX

June 22 : Reflection AI said on Monday it has signed a deal with SpaceX that will grant the startup access to additional computing capacity at the Elon Musk-led company's Colossus 2 data center.

Under the agreement, the open-source AI startup will get immediate access to Nvidia GB300s, AI chips used to train and run advanced models, and has agreed to pay SpaceX $150 million per month beginning July 1, 2026, through 2029, CNBC reported, citing materials viewed by the publisher.

Here are some details:

• SpaceX and Reflection did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the agreement.

• CNBC reported the payments would total about $6.3 billion if the agreement runs through the end of its term.

• Either company can end the contract with 90 days' notice after the first three months, according to the report.

• "More compute gives us more room to push the frontier on open models," the Nvidia-backed startup said in a post on LinkedIn, without sharing more details.

• The Reflection deal adds to a string of commercial wins for SpaceX, with the company also striking agreements with technology giant Google and AI startup Anthropic.

• Earlier this month, SpaceX said Google will pay the rockets-to-AI group $920 million a month from October this year to June 2029, with capacity ramping up through September at a reduced fee.

• Shares of SpaceX were down about 10.6 per cent in afternoon trading.