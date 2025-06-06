Logo
Business

AIA Group appoints former HSBC executive Mark Tucker as new chair
AIA Group appoints former HSBC executive Mark Tucker as new chair

HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker, attends an informal shareholder meeting, in Hong Kong, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 08:19AM
Hong-Kong based insurer AIA Group said on Friday that it has appointed former HSBC chairman Mark Tucker as a replacement to its Chair Edmund Sze-Wing Tse.

Source: Reuters
