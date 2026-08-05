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Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief as CEO
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Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief as CEO

Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief as CEO

A view of an Air India Airbus A350-900 in Farnborough, Britain, on Jul 24, 2024. (File photo: Reuters/Toby Melville)

05 Aug 2026 10:43PM
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NEW DELHI: Air India appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group head Tewolde Gebremariam on Wednesday (Aug 5) as its chief executive officer, to steer the carrier after a turbulent period.

Tewolde succeeds Campbell Wilson, who resigned after leading the airline since its return to Tata Group ownership in 2022.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the carrier was now entering a "critical execution and expansion era".

Tewolde led Ethiopian Airlines Group for more than a decade.

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Air India praised his experience in managing large-scale airline transformations.

Since Tata Group regained control of the formerly state-owned airline in 2022, it has embarked on an ambitious revival, placing record aircraft orders, upgrading its ageing fleet and integrating Air India with other group airlines.

The biggest setback to the airline came in June 2025 when Air India Flight 171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 people on the ground.

The airline has faced increased regulatory scrutiny after the crash, receiving several show-cause notices over other safety-related lapses.

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Source: AFP/nh

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