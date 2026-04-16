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Air Liquide to invest $236 million in Japan to support next-generation AI chip production
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Air Liquide to invest $236 million in Japan to support next-generation AI chip production

Air Liquide to invest $236 million in Japan to support next-generation AI chip production

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Air Liquide is seen at a hydrogen station in Paris, France, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

16 Apr 2026 03:07PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 03:08PM)
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April 16 : Air Liquide said on Thursday it would invest 200 million euros ($236 million) in Japan to build, own and operate two new industrial gas production units in Hiroshima, under a long-term agreement with a global semiconductor leader expanding its advanced chip manufacturing capacity.

The French industrial gases group said the plants, due to start up by the end of 2028, would supply large volumes of ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen and argon used in the production of next-generation chips for artificial intelligence applications.

Air Liquide, which has operated in Japan for more than a century, said the investment would strengthen its position in the country's semiconductor industry and help support rising global demand for advanced chips.

($1 = 0.8477 euros)

Source: Reuters
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