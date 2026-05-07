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AirAsia orders 150 A220 jets, Airbus executive says
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Business

AirAsia orders 150 A220 jets, Airbus executive says

AirAsia orders 150 A220 jets, Airbus executive says

An Airbus A220-300 aircraft flies during its unveiling in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

07 May 2026 02:47AM
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MIRABEL, QUEBEC, May 6 : AirAsia is ordering 150 A220 jets from Airbus, Airbus commercial aviation CEO Lars Wagner announced at an event in Quebec on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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