AirAsia orders 150 A220 jets, Airbus executive says

MIRABEL, QUEBEC, May 6 : AirAsia is ordering 150 A220 jets from Airbus, Airbus commercial aviation CEO Lars Wagner announced at an event in Quebec on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters
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MIRABEL, QUEBEC, May 6 : AirAsia is ordering 150 A220 jets from Airbus, Airbus commercial aviation CEO Lars Wagner announced at an event in Quebec on Wednesday.
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