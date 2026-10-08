Airbus says Biman Bangladesh confirms order for 10 jets

PARIS, Oct 7 : Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ordered 10 Airbus jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

The order, which had been expected after Biman recently ordered 11 Boeing aircraft, includes four long-haul A350-900 and six medium-haul A231neo jets.

Biman last month ordered 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets and 737 MAX aircraft.

The airline, whose fleet of 19 aircraft consists mainly of Boeing jets and Dash-8 ⁠turboprops, ​serves slightly more than ​20 per cent of the country's air passengers, Civil Aviation and Tourism ​Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said late last month.