Airbus says Biman Bangladesh confirms order for 10 jets

PARIS, Oct 7 : Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ordered 10 Airbus jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.
The order, which had been expected after Biman recently ordered 11 Boeing aircraft, includes four long-haul A350-900 and six medium-haul A231neo jets.
Biman last month ordered 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets and 737 MAX aircraft.
The airline, whose fleet of 19 aircraft consists mainly of Boeing jets and Dash-8 turboprops, serves slightly more than 20 per cent of the country's air passengers, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said late last month.