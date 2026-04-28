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Airline body chief flags concern for jet fuel shortage in peak summer period
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Airline body chief flags concern for jet fuel shortage in peak summer period

Airline body chief flags concern for jet fuel shortage in peak summer period

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) attends an interview with Reuters on the impact of the war in the Middle East at Cointrin Airport in Geneva, Switzerland, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

28 Apr 2026 08:32PM
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GENEVA, April 28 : The jet fuel crisis tied to the war in Iran could hit Asia hardest first as a shortage during the peak summer period in the northern hemisphere becomes a growing concern, the head of the International Air ​Transport Association said on Tuesday.

The crisis would then impact Europe, followed by Africa and Latin America, Willie Walsh said, with some flight cancellations in order if fuel is rationed. 

"I think we will see airlines starting to reduce some of their schedules as we go towards the peak summer period in anticipation of some fuel shortages," he said. 

Still, Walsh said he expected travel to continue, unlike during the peak of the COVID pandemic when air travel effectively ground to a halt.

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"I think that people will continue to fly through the summer period and that people will expect to have a holiday during the summer as they have in previous years," he said, adding that demand has remained strong around the world. 

Walsh said supply of Jet A fuel, which has a higher freezing point, could help ease supply challenges in Europe. 

"We could see supplies of Jet A fuel being used in Europe, provided we have the regulators move fast enough and that they're satisfied that the specification of the fuel is okay to use." 

Source: Reuters
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