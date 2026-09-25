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Akamai, Anthropic sign $11.6 billion cloud services deal
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Akamai, Anthropic sign $11.6 billion cloud services deal

Akamai, Anthropic sign $11.6 billion cloud services deal

People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

25 Sep 2026 04:11AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 04:17AM)
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Sept 24 : Anthropic has signed an $11.6 billion cloud services agreement with Akamai Technologies, as the AI lab seeks additional computing capacity to support its growing workloads.

The seven-year contract could expand by an additional $9 billion, bringing the potential total commitment to about $20 billion. Akamai shares jumped 15 per cent in extended trading on Thursday.

Akamai has also issued Anthropic a warrant that could give it up to 5 per cent of the company's outstanding common stock, with about 2 per cent expected to vest under the initial $11.6 billion commitment.

Source: Reuters
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