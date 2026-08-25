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Alibaba chair buys another 720,000 company HK shares
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Alibaba chair buys another 720,000 company HK shares

Alibaba chair buys another 720,000 company HK shares

FILE PHOTO: An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

25 Aug 2026 07:47PM
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BEIJING, Aug 25 : Alibaba chairman Joe Tsai purchased another 720,000 Hong Kong-listed shares of the company on Tuesday, two days after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing giant launched a heavily discounted HK$80-billion ($10.2 billion) share sale to fund its AI ambitions. 

Tsai bought the stocks at an average price of HK$113.47 ($14.48) for a total of approximately HK$82 million, a stock exchange filing showed.

With this purchase, Tsai and CEO Eddie Wu have purchased in aggregate over HK$200 million worth of shares over the past two days.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has increased his holdings of the company's Hong Kong-listed shares by more than HK$600 million as a vote of confidence in the company's AI prospects, state-backed Chinese media STAR Market Daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. 

($1 = 7.8381 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
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