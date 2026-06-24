Alibaba sues US Department of Defense for branding it a 'Chinese military company'

June 23 : Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba sued the U.S. Department of Defense for designations including saying it was a "Chinese military company," according to a court filing on Tuesday.

"The determinations have no basis in fact or law," Alibaba said in its lawsuit. "Alibaba is governed by an independent board, none of whom has any military affiliation."

"Its products and services are built for retail, logistics, and enterprise information technology—not weapons, defense, or intelligence," the company said.

The U.S. Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States in June added Alibaba, internet search provider Baidu, and automakers BYD and ​NIO to a list of companies it believes are aiding Beijing's military.