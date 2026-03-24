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Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company
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Business

Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company

Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company

Alibaba group logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 Mar 2026 11:40AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2026 01:36PM)
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Source: Reuters
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