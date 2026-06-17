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Allbirds rebrands as Smartbird in AI pivot, hires former AWS executive as CEO
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Business

Allbirds rebrands as Smartbird in AI pivot, hires former AWS executive as CEO

Allbirds rebrands as Smartbird in AI pivot, hires former AWS executive as CEO

A sign on the entrance to the Allbirds flagship store is seen in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

17 Jun 2026 09:09PM
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June 17 : Allbirds changed its name to Smartbird on Wednesday and appointed former Amazon Web Services executive Nadia Carlsten as president and CEO, cementing the former footwear maker's pivot to an AI infrastructure firm.

The company had said in April it was shifting its focus to offer cloud computing capacity and AI services, leading to a more than five-fold surge in its shares.

Here are some details:

• Carlsten brings AI and quantum computing experience from DCAI, Alphabet spinoff SandboxAQ, and Amazon Web Services, and has advised the World Economic Forum on computing and AI.

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• She will take over from Joe Vernachio, who is resigning from the company. Annie Mitchell will continue to serve as the chief financial officer, and Lily Yan Hughes has been appointed board chair.

• Smartbird said it provides AI infrastructure as a managed service to save upfront equipment costs for clients. It is in active discussions with potential customers and is designing its first cluster deployments.

• "With a differentiated strategy, significant capital, and the opportunity to build an exceptional team, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on one of the most significant infrastructure opportunities of the next decade," Carlsten said.

• The company also said it had expanded its convertible financing agreement to $100 million from $50 million and had previously indicated it would use the proceeds to acquire graphics processors.

• Allbirds shut most of its brick-and-mortar stores and sold its brand and footwear assets to American Exchange Group for $39 million in March.

Source: Reuters
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