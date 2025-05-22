Logo
Alphabet hits near three-month high on new AI updates
Alphabet hits near three-month high on new AI updates

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Alphabet logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 May 2025 11:05PM
Alphabet shares jumped 4 per cent on Thursday, rising for a second straight day, as investors cheered the Google parent's artificial intelligence updates including the rolling out of "AI Mode" to all its U.S. users.

A $249.99-a-month subscription for its AI power users, teased at its annual developer conference, also allayed concerns over funding the huge costs of the company's AI development.

After the conference, "we are incrementally confident that Google can deliver continued search growth while ramping monetization suggesting improving execution," Citi analyst Ronald Josey wrote in a note.

CEO Sundar Pichai said the rise of generative AI was not at the full expense of online search amid concerns about a behavioral change where users were turning to AI chatbots from search engines.

In a major update, the company signaled that customers across the U.S. now can switch Google Search into "AI Mode."

A Google search team executive also said using AI to answer tougher questions could open up new ways to show more relevant and useful ads. Ads make up the majority of Google's revenue.

"We believe monetization of AI Mode is likely to 'soon' follow the U.S. launch," Josey said.

Class C shares of Alphabet were up 4 per cent at 175.27, trading at levels last seen three months ago. The stock is down about 7 per cent so far this year.

Source: Reuters
