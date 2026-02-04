Alphabet plans major India expansion as US tightens visa rules, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 3 : Google-parent Alphabet is planning to dramatically expand its presence in India, with the possibility of taking millions of square feet in new office space in Bengaluru, India's tech hub, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has leased one office tower and purchased options on two others in Alembic City, a development in the city's Whitefield tech corridor, totaling 2.4 million square feet, the report said, citing people familiar with the deal.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The first tower is expected to open to employees in the coming months, while construction on the remaining two is set to conclude next year, the report said.

If Alphabet does occupy all of the space, the complex could accommodate as many as 20,000 additional staff, which could more than double the company's footprint in India.

Alphabet currently employs around 14,000 in the country, out of a global workforce of roughly 190,000, according to the report.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tougher stance on immigration, including tighter H-1B Visa scrutiny and potential taxes on outsourced work could hasten U.S. firms' shift of critical work to India.

Alphabet is among the top sponsors of H-1B visas, according to U.S. government data.

Trump has raised the cost of new H-1B visa applications to $100,000, from an older range of $2,000 to $5,000, adding pressure on U.S. companies that relied on skilled foreign workers to bridge critical talent gaps.

India could host more than 2,400 global capability centers by 2030, TeamLease Services said in November.