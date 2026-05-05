Logo
Logo

Business

Alphabet taps euro bond market with six-tranche offering
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Alphabet taps euro bond market with six-tranche offering

Alphabet taps euro bond market with six-tranche offering

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Alphabet logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 May 2026 07:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 5 : Alphabet on Tuesday disclosed that it was selling euro-denominated bonds across six tranches, months after it raised about $32 billion in debt by tapping the dollar, sterling and Swiss franc markets.

The Google parent is selling at least 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) in bonds, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's almost $32 billion raise in February included a rare 100-year bond, which was the tech industry's first since a similar issuance from Motorola that dates back to 1997, according to LSEG data.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Big Tech is increasingly tapping debt to fund its AI ambitions after years of relying on strong cash flows to fund expansion into new technologies.

($1 = 0.8558 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement