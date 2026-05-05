Alphabet taps euro bond market with six-tranche offering

May 5 : Alphabet on Tuesday disclosed that it was selling euro-denominated bonds across six tranches, months after it raised about $32 billion in debt by tapping the dollar, sterling and Swiss franc markets.

The Google parent is selling at least 3 billion euro ($3.5 billion) in bonds, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's almost $32 billion raise in February included a rare 100-year bond, which was the tech industry's first since a similar issuance from Motorola that dates back to 1997, according to LSEG data.

Big Tech is increasingly tapping debt to fund its AI ambitions after years of relying on strong cash flows to fund expansion into new technologies.

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