Am I being censored? Some US TikTok users say app feels different after ban lifted

NEW YORK: US TikTok users who once saw the app as a haven for free speech say they see signs of censorship after the platform, which is owned by China's ByteDance, was revived by an executive order from President Donald Trump.

TikTok users are noting a difference in the short-video app following its revival after going dark on Saturday (Jan 25) under a new law - enacted over national security concerns during the Biden administration with bipartisan support - that requires it to be sold to a US buyer. Trump has vowed to find a solution to the ban, with several bidders in the mix, including people with close relationships to the new Republican president.

Users say they are seeing fewer livestreams, and some activity is being removed or flagged at higher rates for violating community guidelines, including for behavior that was previously permitted.

"Our policies and algorithms did not change over the weekend," TikTok said in a statement to Reuters. "We are working hard to restore our US operations back to normal and expect some temporary instability as we restore our services, which could impact TikTok features or users' access to the app."

But some users said they now see more content moderation, like limited search results, as well as warnings about misinformation and prompts for users to check their sources.