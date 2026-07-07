Amazon aims to raise $25 billion from bond sale, source says

July 7 : Amazon.com is looking to raise at least $25 billion through a U.S. dollar bond sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, in the company's latest push to fund its hefty AI investments.

Tech companies have been tapping debt markets and launching equity sales to fund their costly AI infrastructure build-out. Big Tech, including Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta, are expected to spend more than $700 billion on AI this year.

The size of Amazon's offering could increase depending on investor demand, the source said.

Peak demand for the new offering reached $62 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg News, which also first reported about the latest offering.

A regulatory filing by the tech giant from earlier in the day showed it has filed for an eight-part offering of floating and fixed-rate notes. Amazon declined to share further financial details.

The company is issuing senior unsecured bonds with maturities ranging from three to 40 years, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

An Amazon spokesperson said proceeds from the bond sale will be used for corporate purposes, including future capital expenditures and repaying upcoming debt maturities.

Turning to debt and equity offerings for capital marks a shift for the Silicon Valley giants, who have typically relied on their cash reserves to fund their investments. The recent debt offerings have seen strong investor appetite.

Google-parent Alphabet last month said it would raise some $85 billion in an upsized equity sale. Facebook-parent Meta earlier this year sold investment-grade bonds worth $25 billion, following a $30 billion bond sale in October, which was the company's biggest ever.

Amazon said in its exchange filing that Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The company had in March targeted a $37 billion raise in a heavily oversubscribed 11-part bond sale.