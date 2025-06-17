Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event

Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event
FILE PHOTO: An Amazon worker delivers packages amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 22, 2020. Picture taken April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo
Amazon announces four-day Prime Day discount event
An Amazon worker delivers packages amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Denver, Colorado, U.S., April 22, 2020. Picture taken April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
17 Jun 2025 01:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Amazon.com's annual Prime Day sales event is scheduled for July 8 through July 11, expanding to four days from two days compared to last year, the company announced on Tuesday.

"We're extending it to four days because our members have told us they just need more time to shop the deals," Jamil Ghani, Amazon vice president of worldwide prime, told Reuters.

Amazon's expanding Prime Day comes as U.S. shoppers and retailers face uncertainty on how tariffs will impact prices and product availability, said Rob Garf, senior vice president of strategy and insights at retail marketing firm Cordial.

U.S. shoppers spent $14.2 billion, up 11 per cent year-over-year, during Amazon's July 2024 Prime Day event, according to Adobe Analytics. The e-commerce giant often faces competing sales events from Walmart, Target and, now, ByteDance's TikTok Shop, which are trying to lure shoppers into spending early on back-to-school and back-to-college merchandise including personal electronics, apparel and home goods.

The online retailer wants to entice younger shoppers to sign up for its subscription service Prime, by offering discounted memberships for people between the ages of 18 and 24 and other perks. Prime subscriptions typically cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement