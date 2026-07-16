Amazon AWS executive and CEO advisor Dave Brown to leave after 19 years

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 : Amazon veteran Dave Brown, a senior vice president in Amazon Web Services and member of the elite internal group advising CEO Andy Jassy, is leaving the company after 19 years.

He is leaving for another job, according to a memo from AWS CEO Matt Garman, who did not provide specifics. He was most recently leading compute and machine learning services.

"AWS business and team has never been in a stronger position, and I have never been more optimistic about the incredible opportunity we have ahead of us," said Garman in the memo. He said Brown will finish out the month before leaving for his new post. A spokesman declined to say where Brown is going.

Brown will be replaced by Dave Treadwell, the senior vice president of ecommerce foundation, according to the memo, starting on August 1. Like Brown, Treadwell is a member of the so-called S-team, or senior leadership team, which directly advises Jassy. Working within the group is regarded as a badge of honor at the company.

Brown was promoted to senior vice president in April and was one of the public faces of the AWS, often making keynote remarks at its showcase customer event in Las Vegas. He joined the S-team in 2023 and, including Brown, there are 28 members of the group.