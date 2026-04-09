Amazon cloud unit's AI revenue run rate exceeds $15 billion in first quarter, CEO says

April 9 : Amazon.com said on Thursday its cloud business's AI revenue run rate was more than $15 billion in the first quarter of 2026, the company's first disclosure of direct financial returns from its artificial intelligence efforts.

The numbers are also "ascending rapidly", Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a letter to shareholders, adding that its cloud business as a whole would be growing even faster without the capacity constraints that the tech industry is currently facing.

Jassy also said the annual revenue run rate for Amazon's chips business, which produces its Graviton and Trainium processors, is now over $20 billion, doubling from the $10 billion milestone the company reported earlier this year.

"There’s so much demand for our chips that it’s quite possible we’ll sell racks of them to third parties in the future," Jassy added.