Logo
Logo

Business

Amazon down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Amazon down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

Amazon down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is seen in this illustration created on February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Mar 2026 04:28AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2026 04:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 5 : E-commerce website Amazon was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 20,300 reports of issues with the website as of 03:26 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The actual number of affected users may vary.

Users on social media flagged issues with logging in, checking out, and browsing products on the company's website.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue," a spokesperson for Amazon said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement