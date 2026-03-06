Amazon down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

March 5 : E-commerce website Amazon was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 20,300 reports of issues with the website as of 03:26 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The actual number of affected users may vary.

Users on social media flagged issues with logging in, checking out, and browsing products on the company's website.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue," a spokesperson for Amazon said.