Amazon down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

March 5 : E-commerce website Amazon was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 21,700 reports of issues with the website as of 3:48 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The outage began around 2:00 p.m. ET.

The actual number of affected users may vary.

Users on social media flagged issues with logging in, checking out, and browsing products on the company's website.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue," a spokesperson for Amazon said.

The cause of the outage was unclear. Minor disruptions were also being reported on Downdetector with the company's streaming service, Prime Video, and its cloud unit, Amazon Web Services.

Separately, some of the tech giant's data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were damaged by drone strikes in the Middle East conflict earlier in the week, disrupting its cloud services.