Amazon plans to launch AI content marketplace, The Information reports

Feb 9 : Amazon has signaled to publishing industry executives that it is planning to launch a marketplace where publishers can sell their content to firms offering artificial intelligence products, The Information reported on Monday.

Ahead of an Amazon Web Services conference on Tuesday, AWS has circulated slides that mention a content marketplace, the report said, citing two people who spoke with Amazon about the project.

The slides show AWS grouping the marketplace with its core AI tools, including Bedrock and Quick Suite, when describing products publishers can use in their businesses, the report added.

The report comes as publishers and AI companies negotiate the rules for using online content, whether to train models or to generate answers for users, with publishers pressing for usage-based fees that rise with how much their content is used.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company had "nothing specific to share on this subject at this time."

Last week, Microsoft said it is working on a Publisher Content Marketplace (PCM), an AI licensing hub that shows usage terms set by publishers.