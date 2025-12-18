Logo
Amazon is prospective tenant that withdrew funding from Fermi's project, Insider reports
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

18 Dec 2025 09:49AM
Dec 17 : Amazon is the prospective tenant that withdrew funding from REIT Fermi's massive data-center project, Business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing the data center's CEO Toby Neugebauer.

Fermi and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Last Friday, Fermi said a prospective tenant had terminated a deal to help fund construction at its Texas site without disclosing its identity. Its shares dropped 34 per cent after the announcement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the customer would have leased part of Fermi's Project Matador site in Texas and could have provided up to $150 million to help finance construction.

Neugebauer told Business Insider that talks between Fermi and the tenant remained "constructive", and that the ending of the so-called Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement did not indicate any breakdown in conversation.

Source: Reuters
