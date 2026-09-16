Amazon raises minimum hourly pay by $1 to $20 for US operations workers

Sept 16 : Amazon.com said on Wednesday it is raising hourly pay for eligible full-time U.S. operations workers by $1, bringing the new minimum wage to $20 per hour.

Here are more details:

• The e-commerce and cloud giant also unveiled a new benefit called "Day 1 Financial," giving qualified employees and their families lifetime access to low-cost banking services through First Tech Federal Credit Union.

• Amazon said that these new offerings build on Amazon's existing benefits, such as healthcare coverage for as little as $5 per week, a free Prime membership, and prepaid education programs.

• Amazon said that when including the value of its benefits package, the average total compensation for eligible employees working full-time in core operations roles will exceed $32 per hour.