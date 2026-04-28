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Amazon secures exclusive rights to Oprah Winfrey's podcast
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Amazon secures exclusive rights to Oprah Winfrey's podcast

Amazon secures exclusive rights to Oprah Winfrey's podcast
FILE PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey arrives to attend Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Amazon secures exclusive rights to Oprah Winfrey's podcast
FILE PHOTO: A downtown building is wrapped in Amazon Prime advertising ahead of Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California, U.S. July 22, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
28 Apr 2026 12:40AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2026 12:48AM)
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April 27 : Amazon signed a multi-year deal with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Entertainment that gives its Wondery podcast unit exclusive distribution and advertising rights to "The Oprah Podcast" in audio and video, the companies said on Monday.

The podcast features Winfrey's interviews with cultural figures and everyday people on topics including relationships and financial health. Guests have included tennis player Serena Williams, actor Hugh Jackman, television cook Ina Garten and author Adam Grant.

The deal ties Amazon to one of the best-known figures in U.S. media and gives the company access to several Oprah Winfrey brands with broad consumer appeal. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Podcasts have become a key growth area for media and tech companies as listeners and advertisers move toward on-demand audio and video.

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Amazon has been investing in podcasts through its Wondery unit as it looks to compete with rivals such as Spotify and Alphabet's YouTube in a crowded, but increasingly lucrative market.

The agreement will expand the show to two new episodes a week starting this summer. Beginning in July, Wondery will distribute the podcast across Amazon services, including Prime Video and Amazon Music. The show will also remain available on YouTube and other podcast platforms.

In addition to the podcast, the agreement includes rights tied to "The Oprah Winfrey Show" library, "Oprah's Book Club," and "Oprah's Favorite Things,"  creating opportunities for Amazon to connect Winfrey's content with its audio, video, retail and advertising businesses.

“Hosting this podcast allows me to continue the work I feel called to do – opening the door for conversations that matter,” Winfrey said.

Amazon said the show joins a Wondery slate that includes podcasts such as "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" and "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard."

Source: Reuters
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