Amazon winds down most flagship AI models in strategy overhaul, Business Insider reports

July 28 : Amazon.com is revamping its AI strategy, winding down many of its in-house AI models and sharpening focus on a new frontier-model effort, Business Insider reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has begun deprecating most of its flagship Nova AI models, including the high-end Premier and Omni models, Reel video-generation model, and Canvas image-generation model, the report said.

Instead, Amazon is increasingly moving resources toward a frontier-model development, led by researcher Pieter Abbeel, with frontier research becoming a top priority this year at the company, the report added.

The new flagship model is expected to debut at Amazon's "re:Invent" annual conference later this year, Business Insider said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The move comes just days after Amazon trimmed jobs in its artificial general intelligence (AGI) group, with a spokesperson saying last week that the company was sharpening its focus on "the initiatives that matter most for customers".

Amazon has struggled to generate a buzz around its Nova models the way rivals OpenAI, Anthropic and Google have. The company has instead doubled down on providing crucial cloud and AI infrastructure for enterprises.

But Amazon is not abandoning Nova altogether and the new frontier model could emerge under the Nova brand, Business Insider reported.

Amazon's Nova family of models also includes Nova 2 Lite and Nova 2 Sonic models, as well as Nova Forge — a service from Amazon that allows customers to build their own AI models using Nova.

Amazon's AGI efforts have undergone several changes since they took shape in 2023. The company consolidated its AGI work under longtime cloud executive Peter DeSantis in December, and has seen several top AGI executives depart over the past year.