Amazon's AWS is unable to restore access to Bahrain, one UAE cloud data zone after war damage

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DAMASCUS, Sept 15 : Amazon Web Services cannot restore access to its cloud-computing facility in Bahrain and one of three data hosting zones in the United Arab Emirates following damage during the Iran war, according to a status update seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Amazon's cloud computing unit AWS said the damage in Bahrain spanned multiple so-called availability zones, which are clusters of one or more data centres in the same geographic region.

"The damage to our infrastructure spanned multiple Availability Zones and exceeded what our regional and multi-AZ services are designed to withstand," an AWS status update seen by Reuters. AWS said it supported Bahrain customers to re-establish operations in other regions.