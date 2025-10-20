Logo
Amazon's cloud unit reports outage; several websites down
FILE PHOTO: A logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

20 Oct 2025 03:54PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2025 04:13PM)
Amazon said on Monday its cloud services unit AWS was hit by an outage, disrupting several popular websites and apps across the world including Snapchat and Robinhood.

"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS said in an update on its status page.

AI startup Perplexity and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase attributed the outages to AWS.

"Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X.

AWS and Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Amazon.com, PrimeVideo and Alexa were all facing issues, according to Downdetector. Paypal's Venmo was also facing issues.

Source: Reuters
