Amazon's cloud unit says drone strikes damaged UAE and Bahrain facilities
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is displayed at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail's Big Show, in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

03 Mar 2026 08:33AM
March 2 : Amazon's cloud unit AWS said on Monday its facilities in the UAE and Bahrain were impacted by drone strikes amid the Middle East conflict.

Source: Reuters
