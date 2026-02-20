AMD to backstop $300 million Crusoe loan, the Information reports

Feb 19 : Advanced Micro Devices is set to provide a $300 million loan guarantee for cloud computing startup Crusoe to buy its AI chips and deploy them in an Ohio data center, the Information reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

The loan from Goldman Sachs will be backed by the chips and related equipment, the report said, adding that AMD backstopped the deal by offering to lease back its own chips from Crusoe if the startup is unable to secure customers such as AI developers.

AMD and Crusoe did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Chase Lochmiller, CEO of Crusoe, last year told Reuters that it was planning to buy $400 million of AMD's new chips.

Crusoe's data centers are purpose-built to house AI chips, which it says allows it to offer superior performance compared with older designs.